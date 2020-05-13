New Patients to be Treated in Two Budapest Hospitals

Newly diagnosed coronavirus patients in a serious condition will be transferred to two specialised hospitals in Budapest, in a return to the procedure applied at the beginning of the epidemic, the koronavirus.gov.hu website said.

Chief medical officer Cecília Müller has instructed the country’s hospitals and the National Ambulance Service accordingly. In view of the slowly declining number of registered patients and of those in need of hospital treatment, new Covid-19 patients in a serious condition will be transferred to the St. László and Korányi hospitals in Budapest, the website said. The restrictions implemented in Hungary have kept the infection rate low, Müller said in a statement.

Concentrating the treatment of coronavirus patients in two hospitals enables other hospitals to resume normal operations, she said. Currently, 35 hospitals are treating Covid-19 patients, Müller noted.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay