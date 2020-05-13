Hungary on Course to Produce Favipiravir Drug Within Months

Hungarian researchers have concluded the first phase of developing favipiravir, a medication proven effective against cases of the novel coronavirus in Asia.

Production of the drug might start as early as this autumn, the innovation and technology ministry said. The infrastructure for clinical tests and manufacturing will be provided by a wide-ranging cooperation between the government, research institutes, universities and companies, the ministry said. The government is funding the work with a 370 million forint (EUR 1.1m) grant, State Secretary Tamás Schanda said.

Favipiravir is used to alleviate flu symptoms. Clinical tests are yet to be conducted, and so it is not registered as a medicine in Europe and the US. Favipiravir has shown results in patients with Covid-19, the ministry said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay