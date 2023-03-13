A Hungarian-born actress received the Oscar for best supporting actress

The American film academy awarded the Oscar for best film to the work “Everything Everywhere All at Once“. Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert’s film won seven Oscars at the awards ceremony held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The gala began with the introduction of host Jimmy Kimmel, who arrived on the stage of the Dolby Theater with a parachute, and later referred several times to Tom Cruise’s popular film Top Gun: Maverick. Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Nicole Kidman, Janelle Monáe and Florence Pugh were among the award recipients. Lenny Kravitz and John Travolta remembered movie greats who died in the past year.

Everything Everywhere All at Once producer Jonathan Wang was presented with the Oscar by Harrison Ford. The science fiction film set in parallel dimensions was a big favorite of this year’s film award season, the Academy nominated it for 11 Oscars. The two creators, referred to as Daniel, who have been working together for a decade, took home the awards for best original screenplay and best direction. In the history of the Oscars, they became the third directing duo after the Coen brothers and the 1961 West Side Story directing duo Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins to win the directing trophy together.

The film, which also received the award for best editing, also collected three of the four acting categories Oscars: Michelle Yeoh won best actress, Ke Huy Quan won best-supporting actor, and Jamie Lee Curtis won best-supporting actress.

Malaysia’s Yeoh is the first Asian to win the Best Actress award. Like many of those who took the stage at the gala, she also encouraged everyone with her own example not to give up on their dreams. The 60-year-old actress added amid the audience’s ovation:

“Ladies, don’t let anyone tell you that you’re past your prime”.

The 51-year-old Quan, who started out as a child actor from Vietnam and then disappeared from the film industry for twenty years, kissed the Oscar statue and recalled that her story began on a ship, lived in a refugee camp for a year after his arrival, and finally made it to Hollywood’s biggest stage. “This is the American dream,” she enthused.

The Oscar for Best Actor was accepted by Brendan Fraser for his performance in The Whale. “I started in this business 30 years ago and things didn’t come easily to me,” he said, thanking the recognition. He added that he believes that his film can bring about a change in hearts and minds, which fills him with a good feeling.

Nominated for nine Oscars, the German anti-war drama All Quiet on the Western Front, based on Erich Maria Remarque’s novel, received four statues at the gala. The Netflix creation directed by Edward Berger won the Oscar for best international film, cinematographer James Friend and composer Volker Bertelmann were also awarded, and the film’s creators also received the award for production design.

The award for best-adapted screenplay went to Sarah Polley, writer-director of Women Talking.

The gala program included songs from all five Oscar-nominated films. Despite the organizers’ previous announcement, the audience could finally hear Lady Gaga’s Top Gun: Maverick Hold My Hand. However, the Oscar went to the song Naatu, Naatu from the film RRR.

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio won the Oscar for the best-animated film.

Navalny, about the imprisoned Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, won the Oscar for best documentary. Daniel Roher, the film’s director, dedicated the award to Navalny and “all political prisoners around the world.” Among the artists who took the stage, Yulia Navalnaya said to her husband: she dreams that one day she will be free, and their country, Russia, will also be free.

The Oscar for best short film went to An Irish Goodbye. On the occasion of the birthday of the film’s protagonist, James Martin, the audience at the Dolby Theater sang Happy Birthday.

The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Short Documentary Oscar, and The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse won the Short Animation Oscar.

Avatar: The Last Airbender won the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects. The award for best sound was awarded to the action film Top Gun: Maverick.

The award for best hair and make-up went to the film The Whale. And the Oscar for best costume went to Ruth E. Carter, who designed the costumes for Black Panther 2 and already won the Oscar once in 2019 for the superhero film Black Panther. Then she was the first African-American to receive the trophy in this category, and with her current award she made history again: she became the first black woman to win two Oscars.

Opening photo: Vietnamese-American Ke Huy Quan (l) and Hungarian-American actress Jamie Lee Curtis (r) for best supporting actress, while Malaysian-American Michelle Yeoh (l2) and American actor Brendan Fraser are awarded for best leading actor. Photo: MTI/EPA/Caroline Brahman