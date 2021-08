We will see a significant drop in prices this week on Wednesday at domestic gas stations. The price of petrol will decrease by HUF 7 gross per liter, and we will pay HUF 5 less for diesel from the middle of the week. Thus, the average prices are as follows:

95 petrol: 438 HUF / liter,

diesel fuel: 435 HUF / liter.

Holtankoljak.hu