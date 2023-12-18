Do We Have a Chance For a White Christmas?

It seems now that there is still a little hope that this year’s Christmas will be white. According to Időkép, colder air masses will reach our region again on Friday.

On Thursday evening, more extensive precipitation will arrive from the north in the form of rain and drizzle, but mixed precipitation may also occur in the northeast. Umbrellas will also be needed on Friday, rain is expected in many places, but there is also a chance of snow in the north-northeast, and the weather will also be windy. On Saturday, the west-northwest wind may be accompanied by strong, sometimes stormy gusts, in addition to the draughty weather, showers, hailstorms or even snow showers may occur in the north, so the landscape may turn white in some places on the day before Christmas Eve.

Regarding Sunday, there is still quite a lot of uncertainty among the models, but thanks to the cooling and the precipitation that comes with it, there are regions of the country where there is a chance of a white Christmas. According to the National Meteorological Service, there will be a greater chance of fronts arriving in the second half of the week, especially as the weekend approaches. An air mass boundary will be near us, so there is a chance of mixed precipitation. However, a lot also depends on the exact location of the air mass boundary. In the last days of the week, there is a large disparity between the forecast members: mostly moist air masses arrive, so there is a good chance of cloudy weather, but the spatial and temporal flow of precipitation is quite uncertain in the perspective of so many more days.

OMSZ

idokep.hu

pixabay