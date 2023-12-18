Puli Animal Protection Association is in a Difficult Situation, But If Everyone in Debrecen Gives Them HUF 7, They Can Survive

A debt of one and a half million forints was occurred by a veterinary clinic in Debrecen to the also local Animal Protection Association in Puli, which must be settled by December 31st.

If the one and a half million forints (7 forints per person from each resident of Debrecen – editor’s note) are not collected, from January the animals in distress supported by the association will receive care only if immediate payment is made. There are only 13 days left, so they are asking for help for the stray pets in Debrecen.

“We would like to ask you to help us with the price of even a box of Christmas candy, so that we can also help the orphans. Thank you very much!” – they write on Facebook.

Here’s how you can help quickly and easily:

Donation line: 13600 (47) ext. The amount of support is 500 HUF / call, SMS

Puli Animal Protection Association Account number: 11738015 20002987 00000000

(Christmas Angel) IBAN number: HU76 11738015 20002987 00000000

SWIFT code: OTPVHUHB

PayPal: puli.debrecen@hotmail.com

debreceninap.hu