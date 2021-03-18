Man from Debrecen wanted to break into five cars in one night

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the man who wanted to steal valuables by breaking into cars in downtown Debrecen for attempting to commit an arbitrary seizure of a vehicle and other crimes.

On the night of September 10, 2020, the accused picked up a car parked on the street in downtown Debrecen, went there and burned a hole in its roof with a lighter. The man then stretched the tarpaulin, climbed into the car and took sunglasses, electronic equipment and cash worth 20,500 forints. The defendant wanted to drive the car after the theft, so he took off the cover under the steering wheel, tore off some of the wires and tried to connect them, but the car’s engine didn’t start.

The man caused 20,500 forints of theft and 220,000 forints of damage to the victim. During the investigation carried out by the Debrecen Police Headquarters, the victim requested compensation for his damage and filed a civil claim.

The defendant even tried to break into four other cars that night. He began to squeeze the doors of vehicles parked on the street to break the lock and steal valuables from the car. After none of the vehicles opened, the man stopped trying.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office charged the Debrecen District Court with an attempt to arbitrarily seize a vehicle against the accused who confessed to his deed and to commit five illegal offenses, theft by force against property, or an attempt to do so. In the indictment for the execution of the sentence, the district prosecutor’s office requested that the district court impose a suspended prison sentence on the accused on the basis of the content of the documents and adjudicate on the merits of the civil claim filed by the victim.

debreceninap.hu