The staff at Cézid Kenézy’s department were surprised by sweets

The volunteers of the Debrecen Charitable Body handed over cakes, fruits and sweets to the staff of the University of Debrecen, Clinical Center Gyula Kenézy Campusa Covid Care.

The cakes were made by volunteers from the EU-Roma National Association, the Hungarian Anti-Cancer League Debrecen Basic Organization and Support Service and the Hajdú Law Enforcement Sports Association. The Debrecen International School and the member organizations of the Board have previously joined this action.

According to István Aba-Horváth, President of the EU-Roma National Association, “it is important to help the daily work of health workers, as they are doing hard work during this difficult period.”

Éva Rózsahegyiné Éva Juhász, the chairman of the Debrecen Charitable Body, said: “Although these may seem small, these offers, even a slice of chocolate, help the people working here in difficult days.

She continued to ask the people of Debrecen to help those who could do the difficult everyday lives of doctors and nurses with such offerings, which can still be passed on to those working in Covid care through the Debrecen Charitable Body.

Photos: János Miskolczi