The use of seat belts was checked in Hajdú-Bihar – the result is pathetic

More than a hundred drivers were checked by police in the second week of March.

The Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters joined the European-level traffic safety inspection called “Seatbelt” in the second week of March.

The aim of the action was to prevent traffic accidents, shape the lawful behavior of road users, detect the perpetrators of traffic safety violations and control the use of passive safety devices.

Police stopped a total of 126 drivers, identified 19 passengers, and found some irregularities in 37 cases.

