A car hit a tree and drifted into a ditch on the section of road 4805 between Debrecen and Hajdúszovát, near Ebes, at the 6th kilometer.

Three people were traveling in the car, one of them was trapped. The professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúszoboszló, who performed the technical rescue, freed him with tension cutters.

OKF

pixabay