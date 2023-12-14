Every Household in Pocsaj Receives a Gift Worth HUF 30,000 For Christmas

Located in the eastern part of Hajdú-Bihar county, right next to the Romanian border, there is the village of Pocsaj with a population of 2,500 people. This year, the municipality of Pocsaj is giving a Christmas package worth HUF 30,000 to all owners of residential properties in Pocsaj.

The package contains mainly foodstuffs: among others, flour, oil, salt, sugar, rice, lentils, beans, yellow peas, vinegar, lemon juice, tea, coffee, brown sugar. The package also included several types of 10-egg dry pasta, which were produced as part of their public employment program.

“Our job was not easy, as we had to face a lot of economic challenges. I trust that the people will still be happy and that we will be able to make Christmas more beautiful for many families, pensioners living alone, and those in need” – said mayor Roland Szőllősi on his Facebook page.

The delivery of the packages has begun, and every household will receive them by Christmas.

Here are the items included in the gift:

4 L SUNFLOWER OIL

4 KG Hajdú FLOUR

4 KG SUGAR

2 KG Jasmine RICE

1 KG SALT

1 package ‘TARHONYA’ PASTA

1 package LENTILS

1 package YELLOW PEAS

1 package RED BEANS

1 package VARIEGATED BEANS

1 package STRAWBERRY LEAVES PASTA

1 package GRATED PASTA

1 package SPINDLE PASTA

1 package SPAGHETTI

1 pack ‘SZARVACSKA’ PASTA

1 pack ‘KOCKA’ PASTA

1 L VINEGAR 20%

1 MUSTARD

1 KETCHUP

1 MAYONNAISE

1 GOULASH CREAM

1 PEPPER CREAM

1 DELICATE SEASONING

1 ground PEPPER

2 packs Bonbonetti CANDY

1 COFFEE

1 pack Completa

1 pack TEA

1 L LEMON JUICE

1 JAR DISHING DETERGENT

24.hu

haon.hu

pixabay