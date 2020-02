On 25th February, there was a fire in a flat on Ispotály street, Debrecen.

Food caught fire in the kitchen of a flat in Ispotály street, Debrecen on 25th February during the evening hours. The fire spread to the furniture as well, so the resident alerted the local firefighters. By the time, they arrived, the owner of the flat had managed to put out the fire. One person was taken to hospital.

Photo: pixabay