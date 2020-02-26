Man, who attacked and robbed a foreign student, sentenced to prison

The 34-year-old man, who attacked and robbed a foreign student this January in Debrecen, was sentenced to 4 years, 6 months in prison on 25th February, 2020.

The incident happened on 27th January, 2020 in Debrecen. The attacker saw a female student from Kenya in the city centre and decided to steal the girl’s mobile phone. He covered his face, followed the girl and attacked her at the Clinics, shouting “money” and scratching the girl’s face with a key. The girl shouted for help, but the 34-year-old man took her bag and stole her wallet with all of her private documents in it. The attacker wanted the girl’s mobile, too, but she resisted to give it to the attacker.

Realizing that several people had seen the robbery, the attacker ran away. The man took all of the girl’s money from the wallet, then dropped it on the street. Police have found the purse and gave it back to the foreign student.

The woman suffered an epithelial injury, which healed within eight days.

The verdict is not final, the accused and his counsel appealed for mitigation.

Source: Debreceni Törvényszék

Photo: pixabay.com