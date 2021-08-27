Police are prosecuting nine dealers and twenty-three drug users

The National Investigation Bureau of the Emergency Police (NNI) is proposing to prosecute nine dealers and twenty-three drug users in a case almost two years ago.

Almost two years ago, a ten-member drug gang was disbanded; raids were held at ten locations at once. Almost one and a half kilos of drugs, including marijuana, amphetamines and ecstasy, were found at addresses in Budapest, Törökbálint, Debrecen and Szeged.

In addition to the drugs, investigators also seized equipment used for portioning, measuring, diluting, and storing it, as well as weapons.

There are several related relationships among the nine distributors. The wife and mother of the man from Debrecen, who heads the team, also took part in the “drug business”, the former mainly helping with the packaging of the drug, the latter taking part in the sale.

“The family’s everyday relationship with drugs was evidenced by the fact that amphetamine was part of the menu offered to guests at the young couple’s bachelor and hen party before the wedding, the value of which was, of course, included in the party attendance fee,” they wrote.

Police accused nine people of a significant amount of drugs, drug trafficking in a criminal conspiracy, and twenty-three of possession of drugs. Five of the nine distributors are under criminal supervision, while four are at large. Proceedings against consumers have been separated from this case by investigators, and they are all defending themselves freely.

More than 5.5 million forints, almost two thousand euros, as well as various other currencies and a car worth ten million forints were seized from the nine suspects.

The documents of the investigation into drug trafficking against the criminal gang have been sent by the NYI to the Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office with a motion to prosecute, the statement states.

MTI

Picture: police.hu