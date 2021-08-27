A man attacked the police with an air pistol that looked like a gun

The Debrecen Regional Investigation Prosecutor’s Office interrogated the man who attacked the police officers on duty as a suspect for the crime of violence against an official.

According to the well-founded suspicion, in the evening of August 21, 2021, the drunk man waved a 90 cm long, 2.5 cm diameter iron pipe in the city of Nyírség, and threatened to stop the police car driver trying to take action against his son, then insulted the police loudly as he fired an air pistol that looked like a sharp gun in his other hand twice while aiming at the police. Police disembarking from the service car called on the man to stop his act, however, the father still aimed at the service car with the air pistol in his hand, at which point the police used physical coercion and handcuffs to break his resistance and arrest him.

The investigating prosecutor’s office ordered the man’s detention, and after questioning the suspect, he ordered his arrest before the investigating judge of the Debrecen District Court.

In accordance with the prosecutor’s motion, the investigating judge ordered the arrest of the suspect on 24 August 2021, subject to the risk of absconding, absconding and recidivism.

No appeal was filed against the order, it became final that day.

According to the interpretative provision of the Penal Code, he commits the crime armed, who commits it with the imitation of a firearm.

The offense of violence against a qualified official is punishable by two to eight years’ imprisonment.

The photos taken at the inspection show the means of perpetration.

ugyeszseg.hu