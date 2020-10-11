New School Dental Surgery Opened in Debrecen

It is an important element of the Debrecen 2030 urban strategic programme to improve local citizens’ quality of life, which also includes the development of basic healthcare.

A new school dental surgery – at 4 Füvészkert Street – mounted with state-of-the-art equipment was inaugurated by Károly Fekete, Bishop of the Transtisza Reformed Diocese, by Diána Széles, Vice Mayor of Debrecen and by Csaba Papp, Director of the Debrecen Institute of Basic Healthcare and Health Development of the Clinical Centre of the University of Debrecen (DAEFI) on 17 September 2020. The new dental surgery will be in service of the pupils and students of the Reformed educational institutions located nearby.

debrecen.hu

pixabay