A New Gym Added to the Greek Catholic Primary School in Debrecen

The renovated interior and the new gym of St. Ephrem Greek Catholic Primary School operating under the maintenance of the Archdiocese of Hajdúdorog was inaugurated on 12 September 2020.

The metropolitanate constructed the sports court that also meets the standards of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) from 1 billion HUF. As the closing event of the investment, Fülöp Kocsis, Archbishop-Metropolitan consecrated the building. „When we bless a house, a store, a kindergarten, a school, or a sports hall, Jesus will enter the place and will stay there, through the blessing and the prayer of the church” – said Fülöp Kocsis, who then consecrated the brand new building. Szabolcs Komolay, Municipal Counsellor said at the inauguration ceremony: education means a key strategic sector for Debrecen.

