According to Lajos Kósa, those who are against vaccines not approved by the EU are anti-vaccination

We have to get vaccinated! – Lajos Kósa urged in his morning Facebook post.

As he writes,

“In light of what is happening, it is not simply irresponsible, but especially life-threatening, the life of Hungarians is endangered by the left’s (meaning not Fidesz) anti-vaccination sentiment, from the” consultation against the Chinese vaccine on the Internet to the false news about the vaccination plan.”

According to Kósa, the “left” simply went too far in the longing for power.

“Every person’s life matters! That is why we must persevere because if we proceed with the vaccination, we will defeat the disease! Hungarians go for it!” He stressed.

debreceninap.hu