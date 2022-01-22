Hungary Records 15,957 New Covid Infections, 65 Deaths

Altogether 65 patients died of a Covid-related illness over the past 24 hours, while 15,957 new coronavirus infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday.

So far 6,329,185 people have received a first jab, while 6,073,498 have been double-jabbed. Fully 3,457,497 Hungarians have received a booster shot. The website said the omicron variant was spreading rapidly, accounting for more than 90% of all infections. The number of active infections has risen to 167,425, while hospitals are treating 2,674 Covid-19 patients, 201 of whom are intubated on a ventilator. Since the first outbreak, 1,401,457 have been registered with the virus, while 40,822 deaths have been recorded. Fully 1,193,120 people have made a recovery.

