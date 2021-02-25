The current restrictions have been extended until March 15

The government will maintain the restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus epidemic unchanged until March 15, Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said at the Government’s press conference on Thursday.

He stated that the opinion of the experts is clear: the third wave of the epidemic has reached Hungary, and the numbers related to the virus may deteriorate dramatically in the next week or two. The next two weeks will be especially difficult – said Gergely Gulyás.

He said that a number of virus mutants have appeared in the country and they are spreading significantly faster than before. At the same time, the Minister gave the good news that the vaccines available in Hungary can protect against all of them.

