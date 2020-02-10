Stormy wind and changeable weather expected for this week

According to the Hungarian Meteorology Service, stormy winds, rain and sunshine are expected for this week.

Stormy wind is expected on Monday. The lowest temperatures will be around -3 and 7 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 10-15 Celsius degrees.

Rain is expected on Tuesday morning. At night, the temperatures will be around -1 and 6 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 7-13 Celsius degrees.

Wednesday will be sunny; however, in some regions of the country, rain is also expected. The lowest temperatures will be between -4 and 3 Celsius degrees and the highest will be around 5-12 Celsius degrees.

Snow is expected on Thursday morning. The lowest temperatures will be around -4 and 2 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 6-12 Celsius degrees.

Friday is expected to be rainy. At night, there will be -2 and 4 Celsius degrees, while during daytime, the temperatures will be around 3 and 10 Celsius degrees.

Saturday will be sunny. The lowest temperatures will be around -3 and 4 Celsius degrees and the highest will be between 4-10 Celsius degrees.

Some rain is expected on Sunday. At night, the temperatures will be between -3 and 3 Celsius degrees, while during the day, there will be 5-12 Celsius degrees.

Source: mti.hu