The national board of Hungary’s governing Fidesz has finalised the party’s individual electoral district candidates taking part in the April 3 general election.

“Fidesz-KDNP is ready for the parliamentary election,” the party said on Wednesday. “Hungary must go forward, not backwards,” the statement added, quoting the Fidesz’s election slogan. The list of candidates is available on the party’s website.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay