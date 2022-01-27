The nursing school in Derecske is being built with European Union funding

It has reached its highest point within the framework of the Regional and Settlement Development Operational Program, i.e. an investment implemented with EU money – according to the announcement of the county self-government.

The settlement won a grant of about HUF 217 million for the new nursing school in a tender announced in 2019. The existing Mese-Vár Kindergarten and Nursery is fully utilized, so there was a need to create more places. The 2-room, 28-seat institution to be built next to the new main square is scheduled to be completed later this year.

debreceninap.hu