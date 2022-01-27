The nursing school in Derecske is being built with European Union funding

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The nursing school in Derecske is being built with European Union funding

It has reached its highest point within the framework of the Regional and Settlement Development Operational Program, i.e. an investment implemented with EU money – according to the announcement of the county self-government.

The settlement won a grant of about HUF 217 million for the new nursing school in a tender announced in 2019. The existing Mese-Vár Kindergarten and Nursery is fully utilized, so there was a need to create more places. The 2-room, 28-seat institution to be built next to the new main square is scheduled to be completed later this year.

 

debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Overweight vehicles were screened by Hajdú-Bihar police

Bácsi Éva

Three children were left half-orphaned in a family in Debrecen

Bácsi Éva

Molli, the gray cattle baby of the Debrecen zoo, was born

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *