The Reformed Great Church of Debrecen to be illuminated in lights

As part of a TOP Plus project, the county municipality will crown the closing event of the Debrecen-based Felnézek Festival with a special light show.

On July 5, between 9:45 PM and 11:30 PM, one of Debrecen’s most iconic buildings, the facade of the Reformed Great Church, will be transformed by a light projection display. This stunning visual experience will be one of the highlights of the free-to-attend festival.

The Felnézek Festival is being held in Debrecen for the first time this year. Its program includes modern music performances, worship sessions, personal stories, and messages rooted in the gospel. The lineup features Life Church Worship, Mennyei Imádók, Tibes, Gergő Oláh, and PZM, among others.

The goal of the light projection is to fittingly highlight the final moments of the day and offer a visually unique experience for those in attendance, further enhancing the event’s role as a true community gathering in the heart of Debrecen.

 

 

