The world is moving to Debrecen – international stars at the 2025 Campus Festival

This year, Debrecen’s Campus Festival is preparing its strongest international lineup to date: global superstars, emerging artists, and unique musical delicacies will enrich the summer program in the Great Forest. Among the biggest names of the 2025 season are Jason Derulo and The Chainsmokers, along with performers from the UK, Italy, Austria, and Norway.

One of the festival’s first announced headliners is Jason Derulo, the world-renowned American pop and R&B singer whose hits – such as Talk Dirty, Want to Want Me, and Savage Love – have made generations dance. He’ll be joined by none other than The Chainsmokers, the Grammy-winning DJ duo who broke streaming records with songs like Closer and Something Just Like This.

Representing the UK, singer John Newman brings his powerful vocals and a mix of lyrical pop and funky hits, a formula that has already won over Hungarian audiences. Also from the UK is Flux Pavilion, a pioneer of the dubstep genre. Younger festivalgoers can look forward to JC Stewart, a lyrical pop artist whose voice is known from several Netflix series.

Fans of alternative rock won’t be left out either: the legendary band The Dandy Warhols will arrive from the USA, alongside Life of Agony, who blend metal and punk rock. These two bands will evoke the atmosphere of the ’90s – with a fresh, modern energy.

The festival’s electronic section will be represented by Nils Hoffmann from Germany, while the world music lineup includes Austria’s DelaDap, Italy’s Shakalab, and Norway’s Amilost – artists rarely seen at Hungarian festivals, making their appearance in Debrecen especially exciting.

For years, Campus Festival has placed great emphasis on showcasing not only the best of Hungarian music but also aligning with global trends. This year’s lineup clearly shows that Debrecen has become a major festival city – not just in Hungary, but across the region.