The Cat Café in Debrecen is in trouble – here’s how you can help

The Macskávézó (Cat Café) in Debrecen shared with its followers on social media that they are facing serious challenges due to the current economic climate.

Economic difficulties, rising energy costs, a decline in visitor numbers, and reduced consumption have all put one of the city’s most unique hospitality venues at risk.

After much deliberation, the “two-legged staff” decided to go public with their situation, hoping that the power of the community might help them get through this difficult period.

“This place is not just a café! It’s a community where children pet a cat for the first time, where friendships and dates are born, where peace truly arrives on soft paws,”

they wrote in their post.

The café is home to ten “working” cats, who are visited – or used to be visited – by hundreds of guests every day.