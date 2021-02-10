More companies have been awarded the title of “Sustainable Debrecen”

On February 9, 2021, the two subsidiaries of ITK Holding Zrt., Inter Tan-Ker Zrt. And Inter Traction Electrics Kft., received the title of “Sustainable Debrecen”.

The aim of the tender – in accordance with the goals of the Debrecen 2030 urban and economic development program – is to preserve the natural environment of the city and to develop an environmentally conscious approach. All applicants for the title of ‘Sustainable Debrecen’ must undertake not to use disposable plastic products (eg straws, cutlery, plates, glasses) and to undertake at least two other categories of measures to protect the environment.

Inter Tan-Ker Zrt. has undertaken, among other things, the responsibility to improve air quality, as it strives to operate only buses that meet the highest environmental standards; they begin preparations for the procurement of alternative fuel-powered buses. In addition, Inter Traction Electrics Kft. undertook to develop and manufacture buses that meet the highest environmental standards only and exclusively in order to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Ákos Balázs, the deputy mayor responsible for environmental protection tasks, said at the handover:

the local government intends to implement the goals of the Debrecen 2030 urban and economic development strategy in a sustainable and green way. In this, however, you need partners: the people of Debrecen, and the businesses that operate in the city. The old partner of the local government is the ITK Group, in cooperation with which, as a step towards the “greening” of the city, buses could be put into operation in Debrecen a decade ago, which significantly reduced emissions from public transport. In addition, the ITK Group carries out product development and manufactures products in Debrecen that serve the sustainable development and green future of the city. Recognition of the group’s aspirations is the title “Sustainable Debrecen”.

According to György Kossa, President and CEO of the ITK Group, this recognition is extremely important for them, because not only their goal but also their task is to improve the quality of life of the next generation. All the activities of the company group are designed and worked in this spirit. For example, in the case of their suppliers, they examine and control the packaging materials with which they deliver any product to them.

The title “Sustainable Debrecen” has so far been taken over by Eurings Zrt, NI Hungary Kft. and Green Drops Farm Kft.

