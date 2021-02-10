The winter graduation ceremony at the University of Debrecen has ended

Unusually, the four faculties of the University of Debrecen held their winter graduation ceremonies online between 14 December 2020 and 5 February 2021. Diplomas could be received in person at the Department of Studies of the faculties, or received by mail by the 787 recent graduate students.

Due to the austerities justified by the coronavirus epidemic, the faculties of the University of Debrecen (DE) could not hold the graduation ceremonies in the usual form, in the presence of parents and friends. However, thanks to the possibilities provided by technology, all graduate students could take part in the graduation ceremonies held in the Hall of the Main Building online, in the virtual space, where a recent graduate from the university and faculty leadership could receive his diploma in person on behalf of his colleagues.

– During the 500-year history of our university, there have been many problems, several world wars, but we have always given diplomas in person, we have always held ceremonies. This means that the walls of the university were so safe in all sorts of historical times that the institution could live its own life despite various difficulties. I am proud that our students were able to fulfill their duties and obtain their diplomas even in the current, extraordinary circumstances – said Zoltán Szilvássy, Rector of the University of Debrecen.

The series of celebrations were opened by the event of the Faculty of General Medicine (MSc) on December 14, 2020. A total of 83 graduates of the faculty, 28 Hungarian students and 55 students of foreign citizenships.

– They chose a beautiful profession: to help people who are suffering. Can there be a nobler goal than this? László Mátyus said in his speech.

– You have the modern knowledge to meet the high expectations of your doctor. In connection with the outbreak that broke out a few months ago, they also proved as volunteer helpers that they are worthy of the medical profession not only on the basis of their professional training, but also on the basis of their human standing, the dean stressed.

On January 26, 2021, the Faculty of Informatics, which had 95 full-time and 13 correspondence students and a total of 108 students in the undergraduate and master’s courses, also held its online graduation ceremony.

– In this extraordinary and tiring period, we also organize our graduation in an unusual way. The real weight of this ceremony is the recognition of the work done while respecting the traditions, on which the epidemiological situation must not change either. Graduates are now proud to take their degrees in recognition of their achievements after a long and challenging journey, which opens up a number of additional opportunities, whether for placement in the job market or for further studies. Either way, the knowledge gained here will be of interest around the world. Their work is interdisciplinary, as it can be applied in many areas, which further increases their opportunities, but also the weight of their professional responsibility. Even during the epidemic, the science of informatics proved that it is indispensable, as without it it would not be possible to work at home and distance learning would not work either – said András Hajdu, Dean of the Faculty of Informatics, in his speech.

The Faculty of Science and Technology (TTK) held its winter graduation ceremony on February 3rd. There were 198 candidates in the full-time BSc program, 45 in the MSc program, 8 in the five-year full-time program, 19 in the BSc program in the correspondence department and 2 candidates in the MSc program, resulting in a total of 272 graduates.

– Our faculty celebrated its 70th anniversary two years ago. Founded in 1949, the backbone of the training program was the faculties. Thanks to persistent work and forward-looking decisions, TTK has now developed into one of the regional centers for research, development and innovation, committed to quality professional training, said Ferenc Kun in his speech. The dean emphasized that being a student of TTK means fulfilling its requirements.

– In our specializations, we not only want to transfer theoretical knowledge, but with our practice-oriented trainings we provide an opportunity for our students to develop the skills and competencies that employers need the most. To this end, the faculty has established an extensive network of contacts with large companies in the region, and we have involved practitioners in education so that we can take the needs of the labor market into account as much as possible, Ferenc Kun emphasized in his speech.

The ceremony of the Faculty of Engineering closed the line of winter graduation ceremonies in the Hall of the Main Building on February 5th.

153 candidates obtained full-time diplomas, 113 correspondents, 58 full-time candidates in English and 324 full-time candidates in total.

– Technical training is one of the most difficult courses to complete anywhere in the world. Many believe that obtaining a technical degree is an almost impossible challenge. Now, thanks to several years of hard, persistent work, they have successfully completed their current studies. I wish that they would be excellent engineers for the rest of their lives, as the foundations for this were given at the Faculty of Engineering of the University of Debrecen, which is ranked high in the world rankings. I trust that the relationship between the university and its former students will not end with the graduation, please continue to monitor and help the work of the Faculty of Engineering in training and researching the future generation of engineers, as you are now part of the Debrecen family of engineers – Dean Géza Husi in his solemn speech.

Recent graduates could receive their diplomas in person at the Department of Studies of their faculties or receive them by mail.

