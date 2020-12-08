It has started! you can register for the coronavirus vaccination here

Internet registration for coronavirus vaccination has started, everyone can report their need for vaccination on vakcinainfo.gov.hu – announced Csaba Dömötör, Fidesz parliamentary secretary of state.

Vaccinations can be started once we have the right, safe vaccine approved by the Hungarian authorities. This will be done according to a vaccination plan

– said Dömötör, adding that it is important that the order of vaccinations won’t be determined by the date of registration, but by the priority of those involved in the health sector and the degree of vulnerability.

debreceninap.hu