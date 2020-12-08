Meet the Zoo’s Tufted Capuchins!

With the upcoming holiday in mind, every day up until the first day of Christmas we will be introducing one of our residents awaiting your support, among whom you are sure to find your favorite.

Passing trough the main entrance of the zoo, we find ourselves in front of the capuchin monkey enclosure, which is one of the most entertaining sights in our collection. There are always something fun to do in the enclosure for these monkeys, such as hunting for worms, searching for nuts (which they then break up using their own strength) or grimacing at our visitors.

Of course, our hand-raised male named Boborján deserves an introduction of his own. You can meet him in the Gibbon and Hippo House, where he likes to knock on the glass to draw the attention of the visitors he likes, and invites them to play. He likes to give high-fives through the glass or just play hide-and-seek. Boborján’s behavior is not normal in monkeys but, then again, he is no ordinary monkey; he treats people as if he were one himself due to the fact that he wa raised by keepers.

Debrecen Zoo is the only zoo in Hungary where capuchins were born last year. Tufted capuchins are native the Amazon Basin and nearby regions and are included in the International Union for the Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Red List.

Like tufted capuchins, a lot of our residents are yet to be adopted. If you want to make them really happy while also offering us tremendous help, please consider becoming a zoo foster parent.

An Annual Zoo Pass can also be a wonderful Christmas present and a year-round source of joy.

Debrecen Zoo and Amusement Park