The light trams in Debrecen have started operating – here is the schedule

Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on The light trams in Debrecen have started operating – here is the schedule

From December 3, the first Sunday of Advent, until January 6, 2024, the Feast of the Epiphany, trams with track numbers 502 and 528 will be dressed in festive decorations on tram lines 1 and 2, respectively.

During the teaching period, on working days:

Line 1: 04:36, 05:26, 06:10, 06:58, 07:46, 08:38, 09:34, 10:30, 11:26, 12:22, 13:14, 14 :02, 14:50, 15:40, 16:30, 17:24, 18:34, 19:16, 20:20, 20:52, 21:40, 22:36
Line 2: 04:04, 05:08, 06:06, 07:02, 07:54, 08:58, 09:54, 10:50, 11:46, 12:42, 13:36, 14 :28, 15:30, 16:34, 17:28, 18:18, 19:10, 20:10, 21:10, 22:14

During school breaks and working days:

Line 1: 04:50, 05:38, 07:04, 08:00, 08:48, 10:24, 11:12, 12:00, 12:48, 13:44, 14:40, 16 :32, 17:34, 18:14, 18:54, 19:40, 21:16, 22:06, 22:50
Line 2: 03:24, 04:28, 05:20, 06:12, 07:00, 07:56, 08:52, 09:48, 10:44, 11:40, 12:36, 13 :32, 14:28, 15:24, 16:20, 17:18, 18:28, 19:22, 20:22, 21:22, 22:30

On holidays and public holidays:

Line 1: 04:36, 05:26, 06:14, 07:02, 07:50, 08:38, 09:26, 10:14, 11:02, 11:50, 12:38, 13 :26, 14:14, 15:02, 15:50, 16:38, 17:26, 18:14, 19:02, 19:50, 20:38, 21:26, 22:20
Line 2: 04:48, 05:44, 06:44, 07:44, 08:44, 09:44, 10:44, 11:44, 12:44, 13:44, 14:44, 15 :44, 16:44, 17:44, 18:44, 19:44, 20:44, 21:44, 22:44

 

