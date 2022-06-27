The area of the downtown pedestrian zone in Debrecen is expanding

The section of Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca between the Hal köz passage and Pásti utca will be paved with decorative stones. It also means that car traffic will cease in another part of the city center.

The following areas are exempt from car traffic:

Bajcsy-Zsilinszky utca will be a pedestrian zone between the Hal köz passage and Pásti utca, about 200 meters away, to which only the residents and the suppliers of the catering units will be granted access.

On July 4, paving of this part of the street will begin, followed by the planting of vegetation. The local government made the investment of HUF 130 million from its own resources. Work is expected to be completed in mid-August.

By the time of construction, the intersection of Pásti Street and Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street will be closed, and Pásti Street will become a two-way dead end. The refueling of the catering units will be provided from the inside of the Aranybika block. By converting the street section into a pedestrian zone, parking spaces will be eliminated.

You should look for a parking space here:

There are parking spaces on Hatvan Street between Tisza István Street and Kossuth Square, on Bajcsy-Zsilinszky Street between Tisza István Street and Nyugati Street, and in the Aranybika block inside.

There will be flowers and beds of ornamental grasses, but there will not be much wood:

Chief gardener András Kuhn: the area, which is completely paved so far, will not only be tidier but also greener. Mainly ornamental grass beds will be planted, but special perennial flowers will also beautify the environment. The municipality is also examining the possibility of placing trees, but due to the significant utility network, it will be possible to install a maximum of a few individuals.

debreceninap.hu