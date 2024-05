Those interested are invited to an unusual church event in the Reformed Great Church of Debrecen, where the focus is on hidden treasures. We can get to know objects and their symbolism that have not been shown to visitors so far.

Organist Gergő Csorba and oboist Hella Bűdi will participate in the event.

Participation is free. Length of the program: 40-50 minutes.

Pastor András Beszterczey shows the hidden treasures.

