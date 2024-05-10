Debrecen gets a real instrumental rarity

This year, the Con Spirito Church Music Festival will take place between 19 and 26 May, offering a fantastic program of events for the music-loving public. The name of the festival, “Con Spirito” – meaning “with spirit” – refers not only to the way the music is performed but also to the spirituality of the religion, which, through the inner love of the community, fills and enchants the days of Pentecost year after year, alongside the festival’s prestigious and outstanding concerts.

In 2024, the organ will be at the heart of the festival, with the Night of the Organs opening event on the Saturday of Pentecost.

The organ is the best-known and the most invisible instrument in the Christian cultural world. But it is no coincidence that it is known as the queen of instruments, with a unique sound familiar to everyone, although it is usually located well above the audience, in the church gallery. Many classical and contemporary pieces have been written for her distinctive voice, which is uniquely capable of replacing an entire orchestra, but also offers an unrivaled experience when combined with other instruments.

The mission of Filharmónia Hungary is to make classical and contemporary music accessible to all ages. This is the aim of the Night of the Organ, a series of programs designed to showcase the versatility and excitement of this unusual instrument, often taking the organ out of its familiar environment.

One of the special events of the Night of the Organs will be the inaugural concert of the magnificent-sounding Mander organ from Magdalen College (Oxford, England), founded in 1458. Inside the richly carved oak organ case, which has graced the pulpit of the University Church for months, a 22-pipe organ with three manuals and pedals is being built and is waiting to dazzle organ music lovers with its unique sound. This instrumental rarity will be performed for the first time on 18 May.

Sounds of Oxford – Concert with instrumental demonstration and organ inauguration

Date: 18 May 2024 (Saturday) 18:00

Location: Reformed University Church of Debrecen

The organ will be blessed by Dr. Károly Fekete, Bishop of the Reformed Diocese of Trans Tisza

Featuring artists:

Gyula Szilágyi – organ

Dániel Sárosi – organ

Balázs Szabó – organ

Vox Antiqua Chamber Choir – conducted by Csaba Kiss

Eszter Szemző – soprano

Participation in the concert is FREE OF CHARGE, BUT REGISTRATION is required. If you would like to attend the concert, please register by 16 May at the following email address: regisztracio@filharmonia.hu

Con Spirito Church Music Festival

21-22 May 2024, Debrecen

International Organ Masterclass

Date: 21 May 2024 (Tuesday) 9:00 and 14:00

Location: Reformed University Church of Debrecen

Featuring artists:

Dr. Dezső Karasszon – Professor

Dr. Balázs Szabó – Professor

What do the melodies say about our faith? – Lecture by Dr. Dezső Karasszon

Date: 21 May 2024 (Tuesday) 18:00

Location: Reformed University Church of Debrecen

International Organ Masterclass

Date: 22 May 2024 (Wednesday) 9:00 and 14:00

Location: Small Reformed Church of Debrecen

Featuring artists:

Dr. Dezső Karasszon – Professor

Dr. Balázs Szabó – Professor

(visitdebrecen)