There will be a free Latin Street Ball in Debrecen

A sultry Caribbean evening awaits the people of Debrecen on Saturday, July 9, at Baltazár Dezső Square.

Fast-paced, vibrant salsa of Cuban origin, sexy bachata with Dominican roots, and African, wild kizomba will mingle this evening.

The square in front of the Modem is waiting for those who want to dance and relax, as well as those who would just enjoy Latin music and admire the dancers.

Participation in the street ball is free.

Location: Baltazár Square, Debrecen.- Square in front of MODEM.

The time is Saturday, July 9, 2022, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

debreceninap.hu

Photo: illustration / Ady Park