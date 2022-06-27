Even in the heatwave, almost a hundred people in Debrecen were present at the food donation event

The Debrecen Women’s Public Association of Unsolicited Attention hosted the hard-working people of Debrecen at its usual free food distribution on the last Sunday of the month.

Despite the great heat, they were able to host about 100 people from Debrecen, said Ibolya Tukoráné Kádár, the head of the association.

The menu was traditional stuffed cabbage with fresh bread and lots of delicious pastries. Everyone went home with food that is enough to last for several days.

