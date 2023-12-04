The skating rink in the center of Debrecen is operating with constant interest – picture gallery

The skating rink in the center of Debrecen is open even if it is not full, but with constant interest – we can experience it every day.

Here is some useful information:

Entrance ticket: HUF 1,200 / person / tour.

Accompanying ticket: HUF 500 / person / tour.

Skate sharpening: HUF 1,600 / pair.

Skate rental: HUF 1,100 / pair / tournament.

For the duration of the skate rental, a photo ID must be submitted or a deposit must be paid (HUF 2,000 / pair / turn).

Payment method: cash, bank card, SZÉP card.

Invoice requests must be notified in advance.

Admission is free for children under the age of 6.

The tickets apply to the tournament in effect at the time of their validation.

Cashier closes: 60 minutes before the track closes.

Course closing: 30 minutes before closing time.

The operator reserves the right to change the opening hours depending on the weather.

Information: + 36 30 608 9463.

The entire area of the ice rink is monitored by cameras.

Opening hours:

November 28 – December 23, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m

Monday-Friday: 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. only for pre-registered groups (pre-registration closed)

tournaments:

14:00 – 16:45

17:15 – 20:00

Saturday Sunday

tournaments:

8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

14:00 – 16:45

17:15 – 20:00

December 24. 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m

tournaments:

9:00 a.m. – 12:15 p.m

12:45 – 4:00 p.m

25 December – 2 January 9:00 – 20:00

tournaments:

9:00 – 11:00

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m

14:30 – 17:00

17:30 – 20:00

January 3 – January 7, 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m

tournaments:

8:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m

11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m

14:00 – 16:30

17:00 – 20:00

Programmes:

December 2, Saturday 8:30-10:00 p.m. Santa’s ice disco

December 9 Saturday 20:30-22:00 Ugly Christmas Sweater ice disco

December 16 Saturday 20:30-22:00 All-In ice disco

December 22, Friday 20:30-22:00 Christmas ice disco

