150 people received food at the food distribution in Debrecen

The Debrecen Women’s Public Life Association of Kéretlen Figyelem – being the last weekend of the month – held its traditional food distribution on Sunday.

The report of the association:

Most of those waiting for food were pensioners and families with small children. For them, complete destitution will arrive at the end of the month, and they will have to spend every forint on top. They certainly don’t stand in the long line out of convenience or “laziness”. Anyone who thinks that they are lazy to cook is very mistaken, they do not know the Hungarian reality of today. You would have to be very poor for someone to expose themselves to “public scrutiny” like this. Unfortunately, a part of Hungarian society lacks sensitivity, solidarity, and love for one’s neighbor. In a country that calls itself Christian, it is a sin to be poor; their fate is the ditch, exclusion, hopelessness. One of our guests commented bitterly: “How many slices of bread did the “merciful people” put in the pockets of the needy from their own pockets, how many Hungarian families gave “mercy”, a chance for a better life?” The question was “of course” only poetic in the country of all.

Are the Hungarian people aware that the billions spent on blue posters could have eliminated child hunger? Is anyone in Hungary interested in this today? A child cannot be blamed for being born into a poor family. Let’s imagine a country where adults and children don’t have to learn about billboards, “They live better”; but they “simply” live it. Did you manage to imagine it?

All 150 queue numbers were allocated a quarter of an hour before the start, those who might come later had to wait. However, they didn’t go home empty-handed either, they received bread and pastries. The financial possibilities of the association do not allow us to receive more guests, unfortunately, the need is great and more and more people are lending their hands for help. And there are always new faces.

The association will next welcome its guests on EASTER Sunday, March 31, 2024. We try to create an Easter atmosphere, we organize an egg hunt for children who come with their parents.