On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the water service will be suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. due to reconstruction works at the drinking water junction in Debrecen, from Piac utca 4 to 20.



In other words, the water service is suspended in the section between Kálvin tér and Kossuth utca, as well as in the old City Hall building.