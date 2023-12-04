Santa Claus is waiting for the children in the Advent Nook

Advent Nook has been welcoming children and adults to relax for a week, December 2-5. You can also meet Santa in person in the Christmas-themed cottage.

While the little ones line up with Santa Claus, the glittering, bright magical world of Krones Fairytale Town, located next to Advent Nook, will help keep the children occupied, while the baroque carousel and the Christmas light railway on Dósa nádor Square will provide them with an opportunity to relax.

On December 5th, it is worth visiting the Advent Nook and its surroundings, from 16:00 to 18:00 there will be a Santa Claus in the Advent Nook with the puppeteer György Reschofsky, and from 18:00 to 18:20 everyone can sing together on the Dósa nádor tér.