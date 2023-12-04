The mass donation program of the Tündérkör Foundation has started in and around Debrecen

The Debrecen organization has started Fairy Christmas: this year, they will give a total of 800 gifts to those in need.

On Saturday in Debrecen, the Tündérkör Foundation surprised children and adults of the Éfoész Hajdú-Bihar County Association with gifts, vitamins, delicious food and a good atmosphere, followed by the presentation of gifts to the children of the ambulance service workers.

After Debrecen, the foundation’s employees headed for Hajdúsámson, where in the afternoon they distributed 200 portions of still-steaming Bolognese macaroni, and 400 Christmas gifts were placed in the kindergarten, which will be handed over during the holidays to the employees of the Eszterlánc Kindergarten of Ferenc Rákóczi Primary School for families raising needy children.

(Debreceni Nap)