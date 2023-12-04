Spectacular shots: Debrecen’s Advent lights in all their glory

Local News
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Spectacular shots: Debrecen’s Advent lights in all their glory

After the first Advent candle lighting, the downtown of Debrecen shines in all its glory.

Photos: MTI/Zsolt Czeglédi

Advent candle lighting in Debrecen

Károly Fekete, the bishop of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District, Ferenc Palánki, the county bishop of Debrecen-Nyíregyház, the Greek Catholic bishop Fülöp Kocsis, as well as the representative Mr. Lajos Kósa and the mayor László Papp were greeted with distinguished respect at the first Advent candle lighting in Debrecen.

In his speech, László Papp called the attention of those gathered to ask themselves the question: is there peace in their hearts and souls-

After the politician’s speech, the heads of the churches also delivered messages, and between the speeches, the audience was entertained by the usual musical program blocks.

 

