The reconstruction of tram line 1 in Debrecen has been finished on time.

DKV has just announced that from Monday (17 August 2020) the schedule of trams 1 and 2 in Debrecen will be restored, and buses 14, 19, 42 / 42A and A1 will carry passengers on their original routes.

The road closure on the section between Piac street, Miklós street and Széchenyi street, as well as the parking ban and traffic restrictions on tram line 1 will also be lifted at dawn on Monday.

DKV

pixabay