Overcrowded Housing in Hungary Has Fallen Dramatically in 10 Years

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Overcrowded Housing in Hungary Has Fallen Dramatically in 10 Years

The proportion of overcrowded housing in Hungary has more than halved in the past ten years, a junior governing party official said on Saturday, commenting on fresh Eurostat data.

“The government is committed to maximising people’s comfort in Hungary,” Bence Rétvári, deputy leader of the Christian Democrats, told MTI. Measures introduced since 2010 such as housing subsidies, cuts to housing taxes and help for people who borrowed in foreign currency demonstrate the government’s commitment to ensuring a higher standard of living in the country.
Eurostat data show that 20.1 % of the population live amid overcrowded conditions compared to 47.2 % in 2010.

Rétvári said Hungary’s was the third sharpest decrease in Europe after Estonia and Slovenia, while the average rate of decline in the EU was 10%. Housing is considered overcrowded if there are more people living in one room than one couple, two siblings or a single adult.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Changeable weather comes next week

Kurucz Judit

Video conference of Foreign Affairs Ministers: Main outcomes

Amira Dhifallah

State aid: Commission approves Irish loan guarantee scheme mobilising €2 billion support for companies affected by the coronavirus outbreak

Amira Dhifallah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *