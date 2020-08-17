More People Die from Preventable Diseases in Hungary Than Elsewhere in EU

Proportionally more people die from preventable diseases in Hungary than anywhere else in the European Union, the opposition Democratic Coalition (DK) said on Sunday, adding that the statistic was ‘shameful’.

Hungary tops the list of deaths per 100,000 in the under-75 age group linked to preventable and curable diseases, DK politician Imre László told press conference on Facebook. He insisted the situation was largely due to a health-care system that had “broken down over the past ten years”, as doctors had “fled abroad” and those who stayed received “humiliating salaries”. “The government has no shame in spending money stolen from health care on football and the Budapest-Belgrade railway line,” he said, adding that urgent action was needed to address the shortfall before the expected outbreak of a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic.

