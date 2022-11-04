The mayor of Debrecen does not agree to post office closures

I am initiating an extraordinary consultation with the managers of the Magyar Posta in order to make a decision on the transitional measures in the eastern and southern parts of Debrecen, taking local needs into account more appropriately! Mayor László Papp wrote on his social media page. As we reported, the Magyar Posta will temporarily suspend the operation of 366 post offices from November 11, 2022, many Hajdú-Bihar units are also on the list.

László Papp reminds us that the municipality of Debrecen was also forced to take a number of temporary restrictive measures as a result of the energy crisis. “During our decisions, we aimed to ensure that the services are available at least to the necessary and sufficient extent throughout the city. In addition, we considered it important to consult with the leaders of the institutions and service providers concerned about the transitional measures,” he recalled.

I consider Magyar Posta’s behavior unacceptable, as it made its decision without prior consultation and without careful consideration of the district’s needs and demands! The services of 10 post offices in Debrecen are suspended. This decision mainly complicates the daily lives of people living in the eastern and southern parts of the city

– wrote the mayor.

debreceninap.hu