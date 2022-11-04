Important changes are coming into effect at the Debrecen Swimming Complex

Thanks to the consultation between the Debrecen city government and the State Secretariat for Sport, the 2022 IV. quarterly utility energy costs are partially compensated by the State Secretariat, so despite the drastic increase in energy costs affecting the sports pool, limited operation of the facility is ensured until mid-December 2022.

From November 7, 2022, the 25-meter pool will welcome sports organizations and the general public, and in addition, well-known swimming instruction programs will also take place in the teaching pool.

Despite the limited opportunities, the free lanes of the 25-meter pool are available to guests who wish to swim on weekdays between 8 and 11 a.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays, the opportunity to exercise is provided in longer time slots and with an increased number of lanes. in time.

You can find out about the exact number of free lanes on the facility’s website, by clicking on the news and track mirror menu items, or you can inquire by phone.

We would also like to inform our dear guests that, despite the increased utility costs, entrance tickets will be available at the same price in 2022, and that the expiration date of the currently valid previously redeemed passes will be extended until December 31, 2023, and they can also be used in the affected period.

