Residents of a Hajdú-Bihar care home lived in degrading conditions

Overcrowded rooms, elderly people housed in the basement, and stolen bank cards – this year alone, the Hungarian Tax and Customs Administration (NAV) has shut down its fourth illegally operating care home in Hajdú-Bihar County. The residents were successfully relocated to appropriate living conditions, and authorities have filed a criminal complaint against the operator.

Once again, the closure was initiated following a request by the county government office, with enforcement carried out by NAV’s Hajdú-Bihar County Directorate, in cooperation with the Directorate-General for Social and Child Protection and relevant local government staff. The site was secured by police and NAV’s special operations unit during the procedure.

What the authorities uncovered in the “care home” set up in a converted family house shocked even seasoned professionals. At one point, nearly thirty elderly people in need of care were crammed into the property. Every room had been converted to squeeze in as many beds as possible, with no effort made to ensure dignified living conditions. In one room, six beds were installed, and even the corridors were used for sleeping. Those with smaller pensions were placed in the basement, which was in especially poor condition compared to the rest of the house.

Several residents were regularly tied to their beds or chairs, with no water within reach. The operator confiscated the full pensions of the residents. One elderly woman had both her bank card and PIN code taken, giving the operator full access to her bank account. She did not even get her card back after she was finally removed from the home thanks to NAV’s intervention – but staff at the receiving institution helped her block it.

The circumstances quickly made it clear that the operator ran the institution solely for profit. They had no regard for the health or well-being of the elderly and sick residents, and even attempted to obstruct the work of the authorities and social services to avoid losing income.

Although all residents in this case have now been placed in appropriate institutions matching their healthcare needs, it is vital to stress the importance of placing elderly loved ones only in licensed care homes that meet their care requirements. Unlicensed institutions not only often fail to provide dignified conditions but also lack professional care, putting residents’ lives, health, and safety at serious risk.

Based on the findings, NAV has filed a report ex officio for endangering others during professional activity and neglect of care obligations.

