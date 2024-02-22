Huge infrastructure development in the eastern part of Debrecen

The eastern part of Debrecen will undergo a significant renewal thanks to the development of complex infrastructure in the next period. During the investment, in addition to the district’s water utility network, important road sections will be renovated. Mayor László Papp, Member of Parliament László Tasó and local government representatives of the affected areas reported on the details at a press conference on February 21, 2024.

Mayor László Papp emphasized at the press conference that thanks to the successful economic development of recent years, all areas and neighborhoods of Debrecen can develop uniformly. Under this, the Debrecen County Municipality has issued a public tender for the planning of the infrastructural development of the eastern part of Debrecen. The city manager emphasized that future developments will make everyday life more comfortable for people living in the eastern part of the city.

According to the call published in the Official Journal of the European Union, in addition to the road network, the sewage and drinking water networks, stormwater drainage and public lighting infrastructure will also be developed. Companies can apply for the call until March 19.

In the framework of the design procurement, the winning designer will have two closely related design tasks in the design package “infrastructural developments of the eastern part of the city”. One is road planning with the related utilities and public lighting, and the other is the planning of water utility developments.

Road improvements include:

The eastern internal traffic corridor is 11.5 kilometers long, with at least 2 x 1 traffic lanes on a new route with rainwater drainage and the construction of public lighting, six new national road junctions (including a road bridge crossing a national highway and a national public railway line) and another new railway crossing.

The details of this:

· The traffic corridor between main road no. 4 and main road no. 47, which primarily includes the connection of residential areas between the main roads, the purpose of the new roads to be planned is not to create a continuous fast relief road – the Eastern Bypass, which is being prepared on behalf of the Ministry of Construction and Transport, serves this purpose – but improving public transport between city districts.

· During the road planning, the design of a separate level junction at highway intersection No. 4 is also part of the task, and in the section between highway No. 48 and Diószegi út, the development of the crossing of railway line No. 105 as a separate level and level solution.

· The planning task does not include the design of the intersection of Highway No. 47, because the design of that intersection is being commissioned by the Ministry of Transport and Communications, for which the public procurement procedure is in progress and is expected to conclude with the signing of a contract in the first quarter of 2024.

· The content of the road planning part also includes the planning of the road renovation of Létai street and Lahner street with the design of stormwater drainage connected to the streets, and also the planning of the bicycle path on Létai út.

The development of the road network in the eastern part of the city also includes the road sections that are not involved in the current public procurement, but are part of the 19 road renovations in Debrecen, which are being implemented with the support of the Ministry of Construction and Transport:

· Extension of 471 to a 2×2 lane between sections 1+000 – 2+850 km

· Development of Ótemető street – Rakovszky street – Árpád tér

· Development of main road 48 – Budai Nagy Antal street – Hétvezér street

· Eastern bypass planning

· Preparation of the development of Kassai út

· Preparation of the development of the bridge over the Vágóhíd street railway and the related road network

Together with the road improvements, the railway network between Debrecen and Nyíregyháza will also be renewed.

Water utility development

The designer will be responsible for the development of the IX (eastern) sewage main collection pipeline network and the construction of the related residential backbone pipelines, as well as the planning of sewage drainage in the Bánk settlement area. This design sub-task means the design of more than a 30 km long sewage main collection line, 27 risers, a sewage drainage ridge network serving 1,200 ha settlement structure units and the 6.2 km sewage network in Bánk.

The design of the development of the more than 18 km eastern drinking water backbone network, the construction of the related residential backbone pipelines, which supply nearly 1,900 ha of drinking water, and the 6.2 km drinking water network in Bánk will also be the task of the winning designer.

Different deadlines have been set for the preparation of the plans for each planning element, the delivery of the last plan package is anticipated to be 420 days after the conclusion of the contract, which does not include the time required for the licensing procedures.

The funding for the plans is provided by the support contracts concluded with the Ministry of Construction and Transport, the estimated coverage is available on the account of the Self-Government.

The water supply of the eastern part of the city, which is not part of the current development package, will also be improved by IV. s. water plant and water base and its technological development will be the basis for developing the eastern and southern parts of the city in terms of drinking water supply. Because of the large-diameter pipeline starting from the water plant and the new and existing pipelines connected to it:

– the correct supply of the Debrecen part of Sámsonkert and the new parts of Hajdúsámson can be ensured;

– the Bozzay estate, Lencz estate, Biczó István Kert, Pac, András Bayk Kert, and Ungvárikert can be connected to the public utility water supply;

– the feeding of Meggyes, Kondoros, Vágóhíd-North and South becomes manageable;

– and the water supply of the Bánk settlement.

László Papp underlined that the purpose of the developments is to ensure an excellent quality of life for the citizens of Debrecen living here, even on the eastern side of the city.

The large surface asphalting has started

Mayor László Papp announced at the press conference that today on Monostorpályi street (section between Mikepércsi street – Wekerle street), István street (section between Kristály street and Holló László sétány), Kishegyesi út (section between Vág street and István street) the 2024 large-surface asphalting works started.

In 2024, HUF 1.67 billion is available for large-surface road renovations and HUF 2.545 billion for road construction.

In 2024, the following large-surface road renovations and housing estate service roads will be renewed:

· Monostorpályi street (section between Mikepércsi street and Wekerle street .)

· István street (section between Kristály street and László Holló promenade)

· Kishegyesi street (section between Vág street and István út)

· Ondód – Kádár vineyard (700 m)

· Jégvirág street

· Ady Endre street, phase I (Nagyerdei boulevard – Cemetery entrance gate 2)

· Pásti Street, II. beat

· Hun street

· Tímár street

· Alma street (the section between Kisdobos street and Tubarózsa street, half-track)

· Poroszlay street (the section between Nagy Lajos király tér and Bolyai street is half-track)

· Vezér street

· Illyés Gyula Street, phase I

· Kismacs Napraforgó, III. beat

· Nagymacs Kastélykert Street (Kastélykert Street between 31 and 55)

· Várdai Miklós street (between Sillye Gábor street and Deák Ferenc street )

· Rózsástelep street II. beat

· Dugovics Titusz Street

· Böszörmény street 31-37. parking lot between (Phase I renovation of the loop parking lot)

· Derék street 124-142. section between no

· Hortobágy Street 14-16. section between no

· Sinai Miklós street, Phase I – renewal of service road

· Menyhárt József tér

· Szabó Lőrinc street (between Akadémia street and Bay Zoltán street)

· Jerikó Street 16-18-20. section between no

· Borbíró square

· Pallagi road (section between TEVA gates V and VI)

· Faraktár street 21-31. between no

· Hadházi street (road section next to the spa)

· Road leading to a hilly farm

· Izsó Street, phase I

· Heart street

· Kölcsey street – Leány street intersection

· Árpád Tóth street

· Sétakert street

· Újkert street

· Nagyerdei Boulevard (halfway between Pálma Confectionery and Nagyerdei Boulevard 76)

Member of Parliament László Tasó spoke about the fact that the expansion of highway number 471 to a 2×2 lane is of particular importance among road improvements. Despite the difficulties, the contractor is making progress with the work, and it is expected to be completed this year.

The representative added that the priority intention of the local government is to see the continuous development of the eastern part of the city. The city administration uses the resources exactly as they should, with the care of a good farmer. They set a set of conditions for investments that are in line with the city’s strategic objectives and provide space for developments to take place in a well-coordinated and mutually reinforcing manner.

(debrecen.hu)