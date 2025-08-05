Road construction begins in Debrecen, two bus routes diverted

Road construction work will take place on Ruyter Street. Therefore, from the start of service on Tuesday, August 5 until the end of service on Wednesday, August 6, bus line 25 and the 90Y night service will operate on a detour route.

Bus 25, heading toward Vincellér Street, will be rerouted via Budai Nagy Antal Street – Huszár Gál Street – Mák Street – Faraktár Street. During the works, it will not stop at Huszár Gál Street, Ruyter Street (temporary), and Mák Street (temporary) stops.

The bus will stop at a temporary stop set up on Huszár Gál Street along the detour route.

The 90Y night bus, heading toward Pósa Street, will operate without stopping at Huszár Gál Street and will be rerouted via Kincseshegy Street – Mák Street – Faraktár Street – Hétvezér Street.